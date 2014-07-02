Sriram Govindasamy

La Sagrada Familia

Sriram Govindasamy
Sriram Govindasamy
  • Save
La Sagrada Familia spain barcelona cathedral
Download color palette

I used this illustration for a minimal poster series related to for fifa world cup.
Check the complete project here http://bit.ly/1hNVD7a

Barcelona shot
Rebound of
Vintage Barcelona Shot
By Alex Asfour
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Sriram Govindasamy
Sriram Govindasamy
Interdisciplinary Designer of Figurative Style

More by Sriram Govindasamy

View profile
    • Like