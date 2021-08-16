Boximbrands

Bel Menthe Cafe Logo

Bel Menthe Cafe Logo illustration design vector brand ui 30dayslogochallenge geometric logo pattern design logocore graphic design cup logo monoline logo cafe logo coffee shop restaurant logo identity branding dailylogochallange identity design branding logo
" BEL MENTHE " is a new coffee shop in my neighborhood, and I worked on their brand identity design.

