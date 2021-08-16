👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This illustration depicts unusual characters from the movie Pulp Fiction. In each of my drawings, you will see the hidden meaning. Strict lines and a little imagination. Each person has a dark and light side. And practically all people in the world put on masks to hide their essence. You can hide crimes from everyone, but not from yourself.