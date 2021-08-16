Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Two men

Two men sticker fantasy minimalism life meaning of life vector illustration film art graphic design
This illustration depicts unusual characters from the movie Pulp Fiction. In each of my drawings, you will see the hidden meaning. Strict lines and a little imagination. Each person has a dark and light side. And practically all people in the world put on masks to hide their essence. You can hide crimes from everyone, but not from yourself.

