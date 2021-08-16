GhostCompute Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Logo design for GhostCompute, a free open-source automation system for internet infrastructure at https://github.com/ghostcompute.
It's in the shape of a ghost, but also a server rack with status LEDs, a load balancer network diagram and a firewall "brick wall".
Here's a 10-minute video showing the full design process from the initial concept.
Twitch: https://twitch.tv/videos/1119751175
YouTube: https://www.youtu.be/VHBPVI_1eHI