GhostCompute Logo

Logo design for GhostCompute, a free open-source automation system for internet infrastructure at https://github.com/ghostcompute.

It's in the shape of a ghost, but also a server rack with status LEDs, a load balancer network diagram and a firewall "brick wall".

Here's a 10-minute video showing the full design process from the initial concept.

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/videos/1119751175
YouTube: https://www.youtu.be/VHBPVI_1eHI

