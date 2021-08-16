Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sam Edgecox

Daily UI Day 24 - Boarding Pass

Sam Edgecox
Sam Edgecox
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI Day 24 - Boarding Pass holiday trip boarding pass travel mobile application mobile user experience user interface ux ux design ui design inspiration 024 conceptui dailyuichallenge dailyui ui figmadesign figma design
Download color palette

Today's challenge was to create a boarding pass. I decided an App would be most applicable for this challenge as most people would use a phone to store their travel details.

Sam Edgecox
Sam Edgecox
UI/UX designer
Hire Me

More by Sam Edgecox

View profile
    • Like