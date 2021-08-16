Tom Butler

Youtap Digital Payments Dashboard

Youtap Digital Payments Dashboard clean web dashboard web ui dashboard layout dashboard design clean ui technology financial fintech mobile money web app digital payments dashboard mno ux design ux figma design ui ui design
  1. STG_Dashboard.png
  2. STG_Customers.png
  3. STG_Transactions.png
  4. STG_Settings.png

A complete transformation of the MNO (Mobile Network Operator) dashboard, used by Youtap's clients to monitor and control all activity on their mobile money payments network.

The aim was a clean, unopinionated design - the service would be sold as a white-label solution, and rebranded to fit the MNO.

Completed in 2017/2018.

UI/UX designer in Osaka, Japan
