Animation of the set of symbols

Slot symbols presented in bright circular frames with a steel semicircular element and neon LEDs around the cars.

⠀

Five cars are located in two rows, they are presented in bright colors, with a glossy surface, glowing headlights are visible, radiator grilles and titanium hubcaps on the wheels stand out well.

⠀

The animation shows the movement of glare on each of the cars in the process of driving, as well as the original design: spectacular illumination of each car in the process of their movement, bright headlights.

⠀

The creatively designed round frame with diode illumination on each of the symbols also attracts attention.

⠀

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/cars-gamble/

⠀

#cars #carssymbols #slotsymbols #symbols #slotsymbol #symbolsdesign #symbolsart #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines