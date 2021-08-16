Animation of the set of symbols

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Slot symbols presented in bright circular frames with a steel semicircular element and neon LEDs around the cars.
Five cars are located in two rows, they are presented in bright colors, with a glossy surface, glowing headlights are visible, radiator grilles and titanium hubcaps on the wheels stand out well.
The animation shows the movement of glare on each of the cars in the process of driving, as well as the original design: spectacular illumination of each car in the process of their movement, bright headlights.
The creatively designed round frame with diode illumination on each of the symbols also attracts attention.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/cars-gamble/
