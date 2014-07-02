WP Ninjas UI

We're working closely with the awesome guys over at WP Ninjas to further develop their brand and execute a very simple and clean look for their new site. This look is cohesive with the new branding that we've designed and developed over the past few weeks.

I'm really excited that I was able to execute the branding for this awesome client as well as having the opportunity to work on the UI :)

This is the first iteration of the new site and we will be working with, tweaking and fine tuning the final look for it, I just wanted to give you all a sneak peek of it! I'll post the full version upon completion. So as always, more to come peeps!

Created with the Focus Lab team