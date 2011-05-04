Jake Moore

Broken Pattern

Jake Moore
Jake Moore
  • Save
Broken Pattern
Download color palette

It's awesome!
I would like to see a bit of accent on the triangle cuts at the top, though (which is actually a broken tile).
The accent I added is just a black line at colour burn at 55% opacity.

oops! I reversed the 1px and 2px label. But you get the idea.

Posted on May 4, 2011
Jake Moore
Jake Moore

More by Jake Moore

View profile
    • Like