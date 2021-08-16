Ilias Miah

Food App

Ilias Miah
Ilias Miah
  • Save
Food App vector logo illustration graphic design trending design branding app app ui design ui food app profile sign up sign in ux design ui ux design ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 👋
Here is my exploration design about Food App.
This is an application for Smart Home that makes it easier to manage smart devices automatically and manually for specific parts of rooms.
I hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬
Have an awesome project? Contact me: iliasmiah000@gmail.com
www.behance.net/iliasmiah000

Ilias Miah
Ilias Miah

More by Ilias Miah

View profile
    • Like