Burak Can

Dribbble Hangout - Istanbul

Burak Can
Burak Can
  • Save
Dribbble Hangout - Istanbul meetup hangout istanbul
Download color palette

Let's meet up for a drink and talk shop. Meet fellow designers, network and have a little fun.

Meetup page: http://www.meetup.com/dribbble/Istanbul-TR/1180932/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Burak Can
Burak Can

More by Burak Can

View profile
    • Like