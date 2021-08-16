Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ricardo Verginelli de Almeida

Sign Up - Football App

Ricardo Verginelli de Almeida
Ricardo Verginelli de Almeida
  • Save
Sign Up - Football App signin signup football soccer sports app ux ui design
Download color palette

Sign up screens made as a concept for a soccer team app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Ricardo Verginelli de Almeida
Ricardo Verginelli de Almeida

More by Ricardo Verginelli de Almeida

View profile
    • Like