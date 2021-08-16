Download Now> https://creativemarket.com/mristudio/6390155-Watercolor-Text-Paint-Plugin

Easily decorate your text, without any hassle, and you can manipulate as you wish, make color adjustments, control effects, without any skills, our new Photoshop Watercolor Text Paint Plugin action script works very advanced, and we are 100% advanced. Guaranteed to give the same quality output, we have a video tutorial, you have to watch the video, then you will understand how to customize it, very easily and how to use it, and many tips we have seen through this video, it is not only in text but also in shape. Works, this kind of photoshop action script you will not find anywhere else, this photoshop action script is our new creation, and we will update them further. Always try to buy the original product from time to time.

No skill need just one click make your Concept Art usage my Photoshop action 100% granted the best working and new resource.

Information Watercolor Text Paint Plugin Photoshop Action item:............................................................

Photoshop Atn format (action file ) include file

Photoshop Abr. format (brush file ) include file

Photoshop Pat. (Pattern file) Format includes.

Some of the font links included help file

Video tips on how to usage and Custom tips (Video link include download help file )

Professional results and very easy to use

All layers can be edited very easily

All layers are named and placed in groups so you will have full control over each layer and each group

Working Software Version: CC2015.5 English Version.

Software support version: CS4, Cs5.5, CS6, CC, CC2015.5, CC2017, CC2018, CC2019, CC2020, CC2021+ Version If you are not using the English version, you can switch your Photoshop in English langue's, play the action, and return to your language back agent.

