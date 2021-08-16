Fanastudio

Rhapsody Script

The "Rhapsody" is a stylish feminine font. It includes amazing swashes which will add a feminine touch to your designs.
What's Included :

Rhapsody OTF
Rhapsody TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
52 Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
