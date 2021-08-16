Stand-up Pouches Mockups PSD

Links for Mockups:

Front View Pouch: https://yellowimages.com/stock/matte-stand-up-pouch-mockup-86759?yi=51156

Half Side View Sachet: https://yellowimages.com/stock/matte-stand-up-pouch-mockup-86875?yi=51156

More my mockups in my store: https://yellowimages.com/yi-5b031d795abf0?yi=51156

Behance: https://www.behance.net/andreygapon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ag_mockups/

How to use my Mockups:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKlB2zLl6ZQ&t=1s

Thanks for Watching!