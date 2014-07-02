Picturelife Custom Menu Icon

Hi,

this is just a quick shot to share my custom menu icon for Picturelife on the Mac.

The new update of their brand and overall UI is really appreciated and the result it's preatty neat and I'm liking it a lot!

There's just one thing that drives me crazy, that white on the Menu Bar icon! So… well, 2min of photoshop later here's the custom set :D

You can download it here http://cl.ly/2y0m2b340R1S

How to:

• Download & unzip it

• Quit Picturelife

• On the Finder press ⇧⌘G and paste "/Applications/Picturelife.app/Contents/Resources"

• Paste there all the pngs you get in the folder "Picturelife Menu Custom"

• Open Picturelife

Hope you like it!