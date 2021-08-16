Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Konstantin Stupar

Konstantin Stupar
Konstantin Stupar
dribbble logo motion graphics motion animation 3d cinema4d
  1. анимация_2.mp4
  2. Дрибл 3.jpg

I used the @dribbble logo as the basis for the animation.
Having made sketches in Figma, I imported it through the AEUX plugin into After effects, and the Cinema 4d program served as the final 3d animation.
Konstantin Stupar
Konstantin Stupar
Visual Designer 3d

    • Like