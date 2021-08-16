Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Syariful Umam

Tokopedia Banner Design For Indonesia Independence Day

Muhammad Syariful Umam
Muhammad Syariful Umam
  • Save
Tokopedia Banner Design For Indonesia Independence Day cover design feed design minimalist design daily design design inspiration banner design tokopedia banner tokopedia design tokopedia green blue vector illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

This is my artwork, creating Banner Design.

if you have any dribble invitation, please invite me.
i'm trying hard to build my portfolio.

Follow me on instagram :
Digital Imaging : https://www.instagram.com/umam_syarief/
Graphic Design : https://www.instagram.com/klikart_studio/
Clothing Store : https://www.instagram.com/clothing_klikart/
Minimalist Vector x Vexel : https://www.instagram.com/velizt_studio/

Muhammad Syariful Umam
Muhammad Syariful Umam

More by Muhammad Syariful Umam

View profile
    • Like