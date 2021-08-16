Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Heart & Dagger

Heart & Dagger beer saylor fire stippling branding illustration illustration packaging branding gin texture grit vintage old school tattoo dagger heart
Illustration done for Brockmans Gin.
It was inspired by tattoo aesthetics and vintage wallpapers.

To break the colorful streak I had going on here 😅

Illustrator, making feelings less complex

