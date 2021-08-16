Sviatlana Maldavanava

Р-ФАРМ

Sviatlana Maldavanava
Sviatlana Maldavanava
  • Save
Р-ФАРМ mobile sap graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello. Here are some screens of a mobile app for a pharmaceutical company.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Sviatlana Maldavanava
Sviatlana Maldavanava

More by Sviatlana Maldavanava

View profile
    • Like