Jitesh Pujari

Realistic Koi Illustration

Realistic Koi Illustration animationdesign art yellow white orange fish realistic painting sketching procreate ipad illustration koi
  1. Koi_Illustration.mp4
  2. Untitled_Artwork.jpg

This is a realistic illustration of Koi done on Procreate App on iPad. A main Koi was made from scratch and was duplicated and colour, details and shadow levels were changed to create a Koi Scene.

