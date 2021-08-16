g3ometrix - Stacked Swirl

Another 3d design based on my previous Stacked Swirl poster. Created this in Blender with a little help from Illustrator (liquid swirl) and Photoshop (post). I'm creating an entire collection of these 3d designs which I'm calling 'g3ometrix'. I'm working on something pretty big with them right now and will be excited to share more deets in the coming weeks 🙂

I'm available for freelance work. Let's work together!

Follow me on Instagram and Twitter to see more of my work.