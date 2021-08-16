Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anthony Gribben

g3ometrix - Stacked Swirl

Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Hire Me
  • Save
g3ometrix - Stacked Swirl stacking stacked crypto rectangle squares blocks liquid agrib shapes colorful swirling swirl abstract abstract art poster blender 3d geometrical geometric g3ometrix
Download color palette

Another 3d design based on my previous Stacked Swirl poster. Created this in Blender with a little help from Illustrator (liquid swirl) and Photoshop (post). I'm creating an entire collection of these 3d designs which I'm calling 'g3ometrix'. I'm working on something pretty big with them right now and will be excited to share more deets in the coming weeks 🙂

I'm available for freelance work. Let's work together!

Follow me on Instagram and Twitter to see more of my work.

44eeb5fecdbb20fed10965e1c1a2d4ee
Rebound of
Stacked Swirl Geometric Poster
By Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Anthony Gribben
Brand Designer & Illustrator. Maker of Geometric Art.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Gribben

View profile
    • Like