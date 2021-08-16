Robin Holesinsky

Sidebar navigation

Robin Holesinsky
Robin Holesinsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Sidebar navigation bar sidebar menu nav bar navbar light dark menu dashboard sidebar nav navigation ux ui
Download color palette
  1. SCREEN.mp4
  2. navigation.png

Hey everyone ✌🏼,
I explored some sidebar navigation, from compact to expanded state and light & dark theme as well. More shots from this project are coming so stay tuned.

And don't forget to show me some love with "L" key. Thanks!

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of my shots so hit that follow button on the top!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Robin Holesinsky
Robin Holesinsky
Design lead @ Squire
Hire Me

More by Robin Holesinsky

View profile
    • Like