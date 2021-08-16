animating prototypes

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
excuse the huge photo of myself, I was testing out a slider menu using smart animate on figma, I still can't upload videos so imagine the menu slides in once you click on the menu icon, cause that's exactly what it does :)