Victoria Ukatta

animating prototypes

Victoria Ukatta
Victoria Ukatta
  • Save
animating prototypes animation figma logo ux app ui illustration design branding
Download color palette

excuse the huge photo of myself, I was testing out a slider menu using smart animate on figma, I still can't upload videos so imagine the menu slides in once you click on the menu icon, cause that's exactly what it does :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Victoria Ukatta
Victoria Ukatta

More by Victoria Ukatta

View profile
    • Like