Ian Fajardo

VRBO / AirBnB Welcome Book Template

Ian Fajardo
Ian Fajardo
  • Save
VRBO / AirBnB Welcome Book Template wifi guestbook guests welcome book design modern minimal graphic design vrbo airbnb
Download color palette

This collection contains 20 fully editable AirBnB Welcome Book Template Pages for Canva to help guide your guests through their stay at your place. This fully customizable book is a digital product and will be immediately downloadable.

https://creativemarket.com/minvathemes/6388335-VRBO-AirBnB-Welcome-Book-Template

Ian Fajardo
Ian Fajardo

More by Ian Fajardo

View profile
    • Like