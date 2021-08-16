Arthur Sopizhenko

Balanced building

Balanced building
Hello! Here's a sketch of one landing page, after creating a composition of shapes in a blender, I just decided to see what would come of it if I place it as the main image.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
