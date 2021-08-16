Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Callum Webster

Amour Beauty Therapy Logo

Callum Webster
Callum Webster
  • Save
Amour Beauty Therapy Logo therapy star beauty identity logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

A logo and brand identity project created for a new local beauty therapy business.
More of the project can be seen over at www.websterdesign.co

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Callum Webster
Callum Webster

More by Callum Webster

View profile
    • Like