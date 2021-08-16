Custom Emotes for Skoochy

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I was commissioned by my friend Nick at twitch.tv/skoochy for some custom emotes of Toon Link. I had a lot of fun with these and I look forward to seeing them in his chat!
If you're interested in custom emotes and/or sub badges for your Twitch channel, please email me (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire!