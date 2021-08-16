Trifold Brochure for Honey Product for Honey Product

This is my artwork, creating Product Catalogue Trifold Brochure for Honey Product.

if you have any dribble invitation, please invite me.

i'm trying hard to build my portfolio.

Follow me on instagram :

Digital Imaging : https://www.instagram.com/umam_syarief/

Graphic Design : https://www.instagram.com/klikart_studio/

Clothing Store : https://www.instagram.com/clothing_klikart/

Minimalist Vector x Vexel : https://www.instagram.com/velizt_studio/