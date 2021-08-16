Ilya Gerasimovich
Elinext

Phoenix - mobile bank

Ilya Gerasimovich
Elinext
Ilya Gerasimovich for Elinext
Hire Us
  • Save
Phoenix - mobile bank mobile app ios app mobile app design mobile bank bank transfers mobile analytics bank analytics bank history interface accounts user experience keyboard
Phoenix - mobile bank mobile app ios app mobile app design mobile bank bank transfers mobile analytics bank analytics bank history interface accounts user experience keyboard
Download color palette
  1. banking.png
  2. transfer.png

Phoenix mobile bank - manage your bank accounts easily.

We designed mobile app which allows quick transfers, payments by QR-code, automation of your daily operations, “spent money” data analyses, and much more.

The interface highlights important details and draw users' attention at smart financial management.
--
We are happy to get your feedback and likes ❤️

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elinext.com

Elinext
Elinext

More by Elinext

View profile
    • Like