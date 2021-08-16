Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aris Acoba

Akari 1A • Pure CSS

Aris Acoba
Aris Acoba
  • Save
Akari 1A • Pure CSS akari 1a lamp akari codepen micro-interactions css
Download color palette

Some weekend play. Here's an Akari 1A as a CodePen shot

View this on CodePen
https://codepen.io/aris_acoba/full/XWRwrQy

---

Liked this? Check more of my work
https://arisacoba.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Aris Acoba
Aris Acoba

More by Aris Acoba

View profile
    • Like