Sviatlana Maldavanava

Mobile app Fun Dialer

Sviatlana Maldavanava
Sviatlana Maldavanava
  • Save
Mobile app Fun Dialer call mobile graphic design animation ui
Download color palette

Hi there!
My new project, Fun Dialer turns your usual phone into a bright and fun application by replacing boring stock phone app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Sviatlana Maldavanava
Sviatlana Maldavanava

More by Sviatlana Maldavanava

View profile
    • Like