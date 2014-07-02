William Bengtsson

Sports UI

William Bengtsson
William Bengtsson
Hire Me
  • Save
Sports UI ui blue green orange boxes icons soccer football profile
Download color palette

Hey, There's an amateur football league in Sweden called Korpen. There's not much of administration so I thought it would be fun to create a player profile and a Football Manager-sorta-thing. Here's a work in progress.

Cheers :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
William Bengtsson
William Bengtsson
Product designer in Stockholm. Eager to produce.
Hire Me

More by William Bengtsson

View profile
    • Like