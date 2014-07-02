Slavo Kiss

Aye, aye captain!

Aye, aye captain! slavo kiss sigma kappa brands sierra madre softball girl branding logo mutiny identity sport girls softball pirate
One from the cutting room floor I really like.
She didn't make the cut, but I like her...She's the one! ;)

Logo for girls' softball club from Southern California.

