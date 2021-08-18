The Girl in the Birdbath cover: bird detail

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A small detail from the cover for ‘The Girl in the Birdbath’, the new contemporary fantasy romance novel by author Judy Spencer. Some kind words from Judy about working with me: “Jantine was highly professional and a pleasure to work with. She was able to take my ideas and translate them into a beautiful book cover that feels fresh and unique. A great experience.”
The book is out now and available on Amazon.