The Girl in the Birdbath cover: bird detail

A small detail from the cover for ‘The Girl in the Birdbath’, the new contemporary fantasy romance novel by author Judy Spencer. Some kind words from Judy about working with me: “Jantine was highly professional and a pleasure to work with. She was able to take my ideas and translate them into a beautiful book cover that feels fresh and unique. A great experience.”

The book is out now and available on Amazon.

