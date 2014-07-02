FREE Photoshop Plugin: LiveShare PS!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Very excited to introduce our new FREE Photoshop plug-in, LiveShare PS. Host real-time design meetings inside Photoshop, share a quick snap or mirror your Photoshop canvas on your iPhone!
You can lean more and download the free plug-in here
