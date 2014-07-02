Billy Kiely
FREE Photoshop Plugin: LiveShare PS!

Very excited to introduce our new FREE Photoshop plug-in, LiveShare PS. Host real-time design meetings inside Photoshop, share a quick snap or mirror your Photoshop canvas on your iPhone!

You can lean more and download the free plug-in here

Check out the @2x for real pixels and press L to show some love :)

Not collaborating with InVision yet? It's free -- Sign-up today!

Don't forget to follow the InVision Team - Lots more to come!

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
