Eric Thomas

Twelve Saturdays

Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
Twelve Saturdays logo
Download color palette

Logo I'm working on for a company my wife and I are starting. Website launching this college football season.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas
Brand + Digital + Creative Director at UnderStory
Hire Me

More by Eric Thomas

View profile
    • Like