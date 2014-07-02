Taras Brizitsky

DaisyDisk 4 concept

Taras Brizitsky
Taras Brizitsky
  • Save
DaisyDisk 4 concept daisydisk skin mac yosemite
Download color palette

Trying some new ideas with DaisyDisk UI.

P.S.: the skin is not pixel perfect, it's not meant to be.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Taras Brizitsky
Taras Brizitsky

More by Taras Brizitsky

View profile
    • Like