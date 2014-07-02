Ramotion

CodeBook Branding - Logo

Ramotion
Ramotion
Hire Us
  • Save
CodeBook Branding - Logo courses tutorials logotype ebook style guide negative shape space product logo design typography guidelines book type logomark development university lettering symbol sign mark brand identity branding code school academy typeface font
Download color palette

A logo design for CodeBook, an online developer education service.

We're available for branding projects

Ramotion
Ramotion
Digital product design agency
Hire Us

More by Ramotion

View profile
    • Like