Humanist Interface: Site Design

My aim in designing the site for Humanist Interface has been to make sure the content is legible and enjoyable on both desktop and mobile devices. I've carefully used both css styling and bitmap assets to ensure that the site is scalable and flexible while retaining hierarchy and making interactive elements easily distinguishable from content.
Be sure to check out some more work from this ongoing project here on Dribbble and over at the site itself.