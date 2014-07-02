Chris Pitney

Soulmates Ligatures

Soulmates Ligatures soulmates guardian ligatures typography
Ligatures created for the Guardian Soulmates project. More here:
http://multiadaptor.com/work/soulmates/

Icons here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/1553716-Soulmate-icons?list=users&offset=4

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
