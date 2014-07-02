quim deu

jom /polycarbonate

quim deu
quim deu
  • Save
jom /polycarbonate art concept exhibition gallery product belgium biennale polycarbonate house
Download color palette

polycarbonate object
150 x 150 x H300 mm
exhibition: kortrijk biennale
kortrijk /belgium

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
quim deu
quim deu

More by quim deu

View profile
    • Like