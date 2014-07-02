Steve Cummins

Wedding Invite Commission

Wedding Invite Commission wedding invite characters bride groom illustration
Illustration for a couple's wedding invites. They saw my own wedding invites and liked them and asked for something similar in style for themselves.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
