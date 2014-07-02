quim deu

schuhschrank.01

wood shoe furniture
specific shoe cabinet /1993 (detail)
wood + iron 1000 x 5000 x H1000 mm
exhibition: speisse saal ak. solitude
+info: www.akademie-solitude.de
stuttgart /germany

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
