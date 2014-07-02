José Barcelon Godfrey

Philippines Tricycle

José Barcelon Godfrey
José Barcelon Godfrey
Hire Me
  • Save
Philippines Tricycle illustrator illustration tricycle sidecar motocycle manila
Download color palette

Second of my - manila public transport - series

22fac37a04c93786acbc80ca5e4c51e4
Rebound of
Philippines Jeepney
By José Barcelon Godfrey
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
José Barcelon Godfrey
José Barcelon Godfrey
Freelance designer/dev 💡
Hire Me

More by José Barcelon Godfrey

View profile
    • Like