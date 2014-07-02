Logo of congress oncosurgery

Alexey Martin

Creating a logo for Congress Oncosurgery.
Создание логотипа для Конгресса Онкохирургия.
more information: http://goo.gl/c8UpZs

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
