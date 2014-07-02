Andy Burkovetsky

Dashboard Navigation

Dashboard Navigation iron.io dashboard switch tabs navigation ui interface
User navigation and project navigation below it with project settings and 3 Service switcher.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
