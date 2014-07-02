Breno Bitencourt

Bahia Beauty logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Bahia Beauty logo b woman bahia brasil beauty beach cosmetics hair bay
Download color palette

B + hair for Bahia Beauty logo (a hair cosmetics distributor based in Brazil)

Feedback is very appreciated! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like