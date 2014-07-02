Leon Oscar Kidando

Nuggets The Second

Leon Oscar Kidando
Leon Oscar Kidando
  • Save
Nuggets The Second nuggets gif animated chicken running kidando
Download color palette

After relaunching my blog @ www.kidando.net. I'm finally able to get back to a lot of my game projects. Looks like Nuggets may make a return :).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Leon Oscar Kidando
Leon Oscar Kidando

More by Leon Oscar Kidando

View profile
    • Like