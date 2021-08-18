USB Flash Drive Design For Heroic Rhino Branding

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
It is quite difficult to design flash drives that can catch attention. There's already too much of them in our lives. But we achieved a spectacular USB drive look for the Heroic Rhino Project.
It is a start-up mentorship app. So the participants of Heroic Rhino blindly trust and rely on their app coaches. Therefore, such physical objects, as flash drives, pens, etc. are a key part of branding. They seem to be saying and reminding the participants: "We are nearby and that you can always turn to us for advice, any time when your eyes go to the golden logo on the silver USB drive."
