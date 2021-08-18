USB Flash Drive Design For Heroic Rhino Branding

It is quite difficult to design flash drives that can catch attention. There's already too much of them in our lives. But we achieved a spectacular USB drive look for the Heroic Rhino Project.

It is a start-up mentorship app. So the participants of Heroic Rhino blindly trust and rely on their app coaches. Therefore, such physical objects, as flash drives, pens, etc. are a key part of branding. They seem to be saying and reminding the participants: "We are nearby and that you can always turn to us for advice, any time when your eyes go to the golden logo on the silver USB drive."

